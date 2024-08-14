Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces set up “buffer zone” in Kursk Oblast

The zone aims to support civilians and facilitate the delivery of essential supplies while allowing for the evacuation of people both to and from Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
14/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian forces set up “buffer zone” in Kursk Oblast

Ukraine has established a “buffer zone” and plans to open humanitarian corridors in Kursk Oblast, announced Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets on social media.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

To secure the rights of the civilian population, Ukraine intends to allow access for representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN, and other impartial international organizations to this newly established zone.

The country also plans to act according to all international conventions and humanitarian law. Top Ukrainian officials said at a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian military established the “buffer zone” to comply with these obligations.

The meeting also addressed security guarantees in the buffer zone, including adherence to international humanitarian law, the Hague Conventions of 1907, and the Geneva Conventions. Ukrainian forces are fully committed to these obligations.

Additionally, the meeting covered humanitarian organizations’ access to operations within the zone, including delivering food, medicine, and other essentials to the civilian population.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts