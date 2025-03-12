Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Part of Ukrainian forces withdraw from Kursk Oblast amid intensifying Russian offensive

After holding territories in Russia’s Kursk Oblast since August, Ukrainian forces are seem to conduct an organized withdrawal as Russian troops advance with superior numbers and effective drone warfare against supply lines.
byOlena Mukhina
12/03/2025
2 minute read
Defense News: Ukraine plans 15-km unmanned "kill zone" along Russian front as drone production hits 4,000+ daily
Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Forbes: Part of Ukrainian forces withdraw from Kursk Oblast amid intensifying Russian offensive

Ukrainian forces are likely withdrawing from Russia’s Kursk Oblast amid a Russian offensive, Forbes reports.

The battle for control over the Kursk front has reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options, military analysts report. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

Two weeks ago, an elite Russian drone unit disrupted Ukrainian supply lines. On 25 February, a series of precision strikes disabled dozens of vehicles along the main road to Sudzha. This town served as the primary base for Ukraine’s 10,000-strong force, which had been holding a significant but rapidly shrinking area in western Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

That was “the day you started worrying about Kursk,” wrote independent analyst Andrew Perpetua. Later, most Ukrainian units, including their most combat-capable brigades, appear to have conducted an organized withdrawal from Kursk Oblast, returning to Ukrainian territory.

“My friends managed to leave Kursk, avoiding encirclement. It’s sad that it came to this. But it is what it is,” one Ukrainian source claimed.

Ukraine’s offensive in the Kursk Oblast last August led to the rapid capture of hundreds of square miles. However, Ukrainian forces failed to consolidate control over strategically advantageous positions. Their northward advance was stalled by Russian counterattacks near the village of Pohrebky, while in the east, they encountered 12,000 North Korean soldiers.

Despite being outnumbered three to one, Ukrainian forces held their positions using minefields, drones, and artillery to repel attacks.

One such engagement occurred in mid-February when Russia’s 155th Separate Marine Brigade launched an assault. Their column, advancing toward Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade under a Soviet red flag, entered a meticulously prepared “kill zone.”

Some vehicles hit mines, while others were destroyed by drones and artillery. One Russian soldier, climbing out of a damaged armored personnel carrier, took a few steps in the snow before collapsing and exploding after being struck by a drone.

“We are extinguishing all the enemy’s attempts to advance in Kursk,” the 47th Mechanized Brigade said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, considering further ceasefire negotiations, has floated the idea of a territorial exchange.

“We will trade Ukrainian territory for Russian territory,” he said.

Earlier, nearly 100 Russian soldiers used a gas pipeline to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces near Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Nearly 100 Russian troops infiltrate critical Ukrainian defense line through pipeline as Kursk encirclement tightens

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts