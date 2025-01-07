Ukraine says Russia plans to use civilians as human shield to undermine Kyiv defenses of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Russian propaganda has launched a psychological operation aimed at discrediting Ukrainian Armed Forces operating near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, located at the intersection of vital road and rail supply routes. It is essential for the provision of ammunition across the eastern front. Control over the city would severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines, complicating their ability to defend other territories in Donetsk Oblast and potentially allowing Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukraine.

“Enemy propagandists falsely claim that Ukrainian soldiers are killing civilians allegedly heading toward Russian positions seeking safety. The spread of such fake narratives is part of the informational component of Russia’s military operations in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy seeks to turn the local population against the Ukrainian forces,” the statement of the Center for Countering Disinformation reads.

It further notes that Russia intends to exploit civilians as a human shield to hinder Ukrainian military actions.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops reported that Russian invaders attempted to encircle Pokrovsk from nearby settlements, one of their main targets in the war at the moment.

On 5 January, Russian troops broke into Yelyzavetivka with a column of equipment in the Pokrovsk district, located 57 km from Pokrovsk and 17,5 km from Kurakhove.

