On 5 January, Russian troops broke into Yelyzavetivka with a column of equipment in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, according to the DeepState monitoring project.

Pokrovsk is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine, located at the intersection of vital road and rail supply routes. It is essential for the provision of ammunition across the eastern front. Control over the city would severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines, complicating their ability to defend other territories in Donetsk Oblast and potentially allowing Russian forces to advance deeper into Ukraine.

At the end of 2024, Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops noted that Russian invaders attempted to encircle Pokrovsk from nearby settlements, one of their main targets in the war at the moment, according to New Voice.

Yelyzavetivka is located 57 km from Pokrovsk and 17,5 km from Kurakhove.

“A column of five Russian armored combat vehicles broke through Vozdvyzhenka to Yelyzavetivka earlier today. Fighting is ongoing in the village, as the invaders have landed troops,” the Deep State’s analysts detailed.

Simultaneously, they reported continued assault actions by the occupiers on the southeastern outskirts of Vozdvyzhenka, as well as near Baranivka and Tymofiivka.

“Footage taken from the enemy side shows they have good situational awareness,” the analysts noted.

As of 5 January, the situation along the Ukrainian frontline remains tense. Kyiv troops continue actively resisting Russian aggression, inflicting losses of personnel and equipment. Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have occurred between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, reports the Ukrainian General Staff.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have made 36 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near 11 settlements. Kyiv forces are holding their ground, repelling 15 Russian attacks. However, 16 engagements are still ongoing. Russian losses are being clarified.

