Russian troops advance in Toretsk and near five other Donetsk settlements, DeepState says

Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState says the Russians have advanced inside three Donetsk Oblast settlements, and near three more. ISW confirms Russia’s advancements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds.

DeepState reported on 5 January:

“The enemy advanced in Kurakhove, Toretsk, Shevchenko, near Dalne, Vozdvyzhenka and Baranivka.”

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian forces carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka in the morning hours of 5 January. On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks within 24 hours, while in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders halted 45 Russian offensive operations near multiple settlements, including Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, and Pokrovsk.

ISW reports Russian gains near Kreminna and Toretsk

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that Russian forces recently made marginal gains in Toretsk, advancing along 1-Hirskyi Street and conducting attacks near Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka on 3–4 January. ISW also noted Russian progress near Kreminna, where geolocated footage from 2 January showed Ukrainian forces recapturing positions in Terny. Footage from 4 January indicated that Russian troops advanced across the Zherebets River into Ivanivka.

In the Pokrovsk area, Russian forces advanced southeast and southwest, with geolocated footage confirming gains in Lysivka and likely control over Vovkove.

Near Kurakhove, ISW highlighted marginal Russian advances northeast of Kostyantynopolske, citing geolocated evidence.

