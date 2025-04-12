Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1143: Germany announces € 11 billion aid for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

Exclusives

Hometown hero-turned-“traitor”: Ukrainians condemn Ukraine-born congresswoman Spartz’s territorial stance. Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz said that Ukraine cannot “demand to keep the land” as it is not winning the war. She faced intense backlash, with comments coming from high-ranking Ukrainian officials to her former school teachers and acquaintances.

Military

Russia rejects US-proposed ceasefire, launches 6,000 bombs in month since offer, says Ukrainian foreign minister. Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls Russia “the only obstacle to peace” after Moscow rejected US-proposed ceasefire and launched over 8,000 combined strikes in the month since Ukraine’s unconditional acceptance of the offer.

TWZ: Russia’s building a giant warship in Crimea. Why hasn’t Ukraine blown it up?. In Kerch, a warship built to deploy helicopters, vehicles, and 900 troops is rising fast. It’s Russia’s most ambitious naval project in years—yet Ukraine’s missiles remain silent.

Frontline report: Russia weaponizes drones against its own retreating soldiers in desperate push toward Lyman. Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered Russia’s modern version of barrier troops – using drones to execute their own retreating soldiers near Torske, as commanders sacrifice waves of poorly-trained conscripts in an increasingly desperate bid to capture northern Donetsk Oblast.

Forbes: Russian assault trucks from the 1950s destroyed in eastern Ukraine. Unarmored Soviet-era “museum-grade” GAZ-69 trucks fell victim to Ukrainian drone strikes during an attempted assault near Luhansk’s Bilohorivka.

Russians fire at their own helicopter near Moscow but miss during Ukrainian air attack (video). The incident occurred late yesterday in Naro-Fominsk near Moscow.

Russian families submit record number of inquiries to find missing in Ukraine as losses mount in Donetsk and Kursk oblasts. Ukraine’s Want to Find project received a record 10,027 missing Russian soldier inquiries in March 2025, with heaviest losses reported in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut.

Intelligence and Technology

“We must take away their advantage”: Zelenskyy calls for ten Patriots at Ramstein meeting after Russia killed nine children on Kryvyi Rih playground. Zelenskyy urgently requests 10 Patriot systems from Ramstein allies, calling for a long-term security strategy following Russia’s deadliest attack on Ukrainian children.

Russia modifies Shahed drones with new antennas and payload systems as Ukraine reports scattered explosives after strikes. Russia’s evolving drone campaign now includes anti-electronic warfare adaptations and potentially explosive-scattering capabilities, though experts remain skeptical about their tactical benefits.

UK, Norway unveil $580 million joint drone funding package. Additionally, Germany is going to supply more drones, air defense systems, and ammunition.

“Constant contest”: Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi confirms electronic warfare can redirect Russian guided bombs. Despite Russia’s attempts to enhance bomb guidance systems with advanced Kometa-M antennas featuring triple the signal receivers, Ukrainian electronic warfare capabilities continue to effectively disorient these weapons in an escalating technological arms race.

International

Ambassador: EU to use Danish model to channel € 1 billion from frozen Russian assets into Ukrainian defense industry. Following Denmark’s successful model of directly funding Ukrainian arms manufacturers, the European Union will redirect the funds to boost Ukraine’s domestic defense industry.

Ukraine proposes hosting next Ramstein meeting, involving military and defense industry representatives. After securing €21 billion in new military aid at Brussels meeting, Ukraine proposes hosting the next Ramstein format gathering to connect international partners directly with Ukrainian forces and defense manufacturers.

Germany commits € 11 billion through 2029, leads new Electronic Warfare Coalition for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting. Defense Minister Pistorius announces a comprehensive security package including crucial air defense systems and the formation of a specialized electronic warfare coalition aimed at countering Russia’s battlefield advantages in signal jamming and drone operations.

Defense representatives from over 50 countries meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine’s aid as Healey calls 2025 “critical” for Kyiv. UK Defense Secretary John Healey declares 2025 “critical” for Ukraine at NATO Headquarters meeting.

Latvian defense minister: Europe “can do a lot” with its 2 million soldiers for Ukraine peacekeeping. Latvia is ready to contribute forces while emphasizing the importance of not weakening its own defenses against Russia.

Only 6 of 30 “coalition of willing” countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine. The Netherlands and Sweden noted that the mandate and the goals of a possible mission are unclear.

“Peace cannot be secured by ignoring war”: Healey outlines post-peace plan for 30-nation security force for Ukraine. With 200 military planners from 30 nations already developing operational frameworks, the Coalition of the Willing aims to transform from a planning body into a credible deterrent force capable of protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty immediately after peace negotiations conclude.

Prince Harry visits Superhuman Center in Lviv. The Duke, who served for 10 years in the British army, is the second member of the royal family to visit Ukraine after Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

“Give Ukrainian defense companies more money”: Denmark’s direct procurement model shows path for European security. The integration of Ukraine’s battle-tested defense industry with European technological expertise could create mutual benefits beyond the current war, addressing Europe’s production shortfalls while ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security independence.

Ukrainian PM pushes to accelerate Ukraine’s integration into € 150 billion EU defense fund. Ukraine’s push for participation in joint EU defense production comes as the country faces critical artillery shell shortages and continued Russian escalation, including recent deadly strikes on civilians that killed children in Kryvyi Rih.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Injury toll rises after Russia’s missile strike on Dnipro. Yesterday’s Russian missile strike on hygiene products warehouse in Dnipro killed one person and injured nine, causing a massive fire.

Russians execute four Ukrainian POWs in Zaporizhzhia, rights groups confirm clear war crime. While evidence mounts of systematic Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners, European officials reveal The Hague’s special tribunal cannot try Putin for war crimes in absentia while he remains in power, highlighting accountability challenges.

Political and Legal Developments

Kyiv native gets 16-year sentence in Moscow for explosive packages plot. A Moscow military court has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Vadim Chaly to 16 years imprisonment for sending explosive packages to Russian defense officials, following what investigators claim was recruitment by Ukrainian intelligence.

