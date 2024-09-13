Russo-Ukrainian war, day 932: Ukraine downs Russian Su-30SM jet over Black Sea

Exclusive

Leaked intel, late aid deliveries: RUSI report exposes flaws in Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive. The UK’s top defense think tank revealed how overambitious planning and resource shortfall caused Ukraine’s anticipated offense to falli flat.

Fourth Crimea Platform Summit draws over 60 international participants in Kyiv. The high-ranking officials discussed the ongoing Russian occupation of Crimea, reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, and strategized on deoccupation efforts and diplomatic pressure on Russia.

Is Russia’s changing nuclear doctrine a significant concern – or just another empty threat? Russia hints at revising its nuclear policy after more than 50 such threats since invading Ukraine. Citing Western “escalation,” Moscow suggests lowering atomic use thresholds, sparking fresh global alarm.

Military

Frontline report: Russian forces launch “meat wave” assaults on Vodyane in push towards Vuhledar. Russian forces conduct intense and costly assaults on Vodyane, underscoring their continued reliance on high-risk strategies in achieving strategic objectives.

Two drones allegedly shot down approaching Russia’s Olenya air base near Finland 1,750+ km from Ukraine. Russian sources claim Ukrainian drones targeted a bomber base in Murmansk Oblast near Finland, with two drones reportedly shot down today near Olenya air base and three more yesterday. Russians fired upon their civilian aircraft during the attack.

ISW: Ukrainian, Russian forces make marginal gains near Toretsk, Russians capture village near Pokrovsk. Russian and Ukrainian forces continued fighting near Toretsk and Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. Russians seized Lysivka and advanced southeast of Pokrovsk, while both sides made marginal gains, ISW says.

Ukrainian MANPADS takes down Russian Su-30SM jet over Black Sea. Ukrainian HUR soldiers successfully destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet over the Black Sea using MANPADS on 11 September. The aircraft was based in Saky, occupied Crimea.

As of 12 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 630200 (+1270)

Tanks: 8653 (+11)

APV: 16955 (+17)

Artillery systems: 18009 (+73)

MLRS: 1184 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 945 (+1)

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 15033 (+43)

Cruise missiles: 2591

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24481 (+93)

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian F-16 training underway in Romania. Ukrainian pilots have arrived in Romania and commenced training on F-16 fighter jets. This development comes amid increasing concerns over Russian threats to NATO aircraft.

Ukraine Integrates “Black Widow” bomber drone into its armed forces. This reusable tactical quadcopter is suitable for both day and night operations.

Ukrainian-made demining vehicle receives approval for combat use. Designed by Ukrainian company Rover Tech, the Zmii represents a leap forward in affordable and efficient mine clearance technology.

US chipmakers testify before Senate on why their products are found in Russian missiles. While US company executives insisted they comply with sanctions, senators remained skeptical, citing evidence of new chips in modern Russian weapons systems.

UK quietly approves Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia, US may lift similar restrictions, The Guardian says. US Secretary of State Blinken suggested lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons, while UK sources indicate Britain has allowed Storm Shadow strikes on Russian targets, per The Guardian.

Politico: US finalizes plans for Ukraine’s deeper strikes inside Russia with US-supplied weapons. The Biden administration is finalizing plans to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-donated weapons, potentially allowing deeper strikes inside Russia, per Politico sources.

International

Ships aiding Russian looting in Ukraine’s occupied ports detained. Despite efforts to obscure their identities, these vessels are being tracked and face criminal charges for illegal border crossings.

IMF approves $1.1 billion tranche for Ukraine, sets conditions for reforms. Key conditions include combating tax evasion.

Media network that funded film about “good Russian occupiers” will not show it on Canadian festival. TVO, Ontario’s public media organization, has ceased all support for the controversial film Russians at War following significant public and diplomatic backlash.

Latvia to provide Patria AMVs and drones to Ukraine in 2025. Latvian PM announced a €40 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Patria AMVs, drones, ammunition, and training for 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Latvia pledges continued support, allocating 0.25% of GDP annually for military aid.

Lithuania urges NATO to shoot down Russian drones over Baltic states. Lithuania’s Defense Minister calls for changes to NATO’s air policing mission in the Baltic states after the recent Russian drone crash in Latvia. Proposal includes faster decision-making process and immediate action to intercept and destroy drones entering NATO airspace from Belarus.

Ukrainian church leader warns: Russia’s War targets Germany and Europe. During a powerful address in Berlin, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, called Russia’s war against Ukraine a direct threat to Germany, Europe, and the democratic world. He urged swift, decisive action, emphasizing the broader implications of Russia’s aggression for Europe’s stability.

Lithuania: We want to buy short-range SAMs for Ukraine. Nauseda also revealed plans to invest in the production of Ukraine’s long-range weapon “Palianytsia” and expressed interest in collaborating on maritime drone manufacturing.

Germany to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers by end of 2024. As part of the European mission EUMAM Ukraine, the training focuses on modern combat techniques and the operation of advanced military systems provided by Western allies.

Zelenskyy blasts China-Brazil “peace” plan as “destructive,” calls for global support to stop Russia. Ukrainian President labeled the China-Brazil peace plan as politically destructive, emphasizing that it was not discussed with Ukraine. He criticized the lack of respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity and rejected calls for negotiations with Russian President Putin.

US and EU reiterate transatlantic concern over Chinese support for Russia’s war against Ukraine. Western powers emphasize that China’s support of Russia poses a threat to global security and stability.

Humanitarian and social impact

Son of Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi Azman killed in action on frontlines. Matityahu Samborsky, the adopted son of Chief Rabbi Moshe Asman, was declared missing in July and recently confirmed dead.

Russian drone strike on Konotop injures 14; Ukraine downs 44/64 Shahed drones during ongoing air attack. Russians launch a massive air assault on Ukraine, deploying 64 explosive drones and several missiles. Drone strikes in Sumy’s Konotop injured at least 14 civilians. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 44 drones. The attack is ongoing at the time of publication.

Russian strategic bomber fires missile at civilian cargo vessel en route to Egypt near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. While no casualties were reported, the attack raises concerns about the potential impact on global food security.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine to revive hemp farming, planting 8,000 hectares in 2025. Ukraine plans to revive industrial hemp cultivation, with a recent medical cannabis law simplifying the process. The government supports the initiative, recognizing hemp’s industrial potential and soil-improving benefits.

Read our earlier daily review here.