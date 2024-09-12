Zelenskyy blasts China-Brazil “peace” plan as “destructive,” calls for global support to stop Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized the China-Brazil peace plan, calling it destructive and politically misguided. In an interview with Brazilian TV channel Metrópoles published on 12 September on Youtube, he noted that the plan was never discussed with Ukraine and lacked respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, on 2 August, China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, claimed that the new China-Brazil “peace plan” was allegedly well-received by 110 countries. On 29 August, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Brazil, Andrii Melnyk, stated that Brazil had not informed Ukraine of its intention to present the “peace plan” alongside China. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s peace formula is based on the international law, and includes Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine and returning all POWs and civilian captives. China acts as a Russian ally, though it has so far refrained from openly supplying Moscow with weapons.

Zelenskyy expressed disappointment with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s stance, emphasizing that a true understanding of the war’s impact is essential.

“He [Putin] needs to take steps to end the war, not just suggest talks,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the idea of negotiations proposed by Lula.

He further criticized the notion of compromise with Russia, questioning,

“What compromise? Giving up our land? Forgetting they are killing our people?”

Zelenskyy urged Brazil and China to use their influence to stop Russia rather than promoting plans that disregard Ukraine’s interests.

The Ukrainian president also pointed out that the peace initiative lacked any meaningful consideration for Ukraine’s perspective.

“You spoke to Russia, proposed an initiative, and now suggest it to us? That’s not justice or respect,” he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated that the plan ignored Ukraine’s territorial integrity and underscored the need for global support to stop Russian aggression.

