Kyiv invites Brazilian president to Ukraine “to understand nature of Russian aggression”

On 18 April, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Oleh Nikolenko, commented on Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s claimed efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Nikolenko criticized Lula’s approach that treats the victim and the aggressor equally:

The approach that puts the victim and the aggressor on the same scale and accuses countries that help Ukraine defend itself against deadly aggression of encouraging war is not in line with the real state of affairs. Ukraine does not need to be convinced of anything. The war of aggression is being waged on Ukrainian soil and is causing untold suffering and destruction. More than anyone else in the world, we are committed to ending Russian aggression based on the Formula for Peace proposed by President Zelenskyy,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Also, the spokesman again confirmed Ukraine’s invitation for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine “to understand the true causes and nature of Russian aggression and its consequences for global security.”

