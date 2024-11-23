Eng
Zelenskyy slams weak support for Ukraine at G20 summit in Brazil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the lack of strong support for Ukraine at the recent G20 summit, pointing out that Brazil’s president failed to take a firm stance against Russia’s aggression.
by Olena Mukhina
23/11/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy-president
President Zelenskyy during the meeting with heads of territorial communities and districts of Transcarpathia on 31 October 2024. Credit: Presidential Office
The G20 summit was held with very weak support from Ukraine, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva showed himself from a weak side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the International Conference on Food Security “Grain from Ukraine,” according to Ukrinform.

The final communiqué from the recent G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro has been criticized for its tepid stance on Russia, failing to directly condemn its actions in Ukraine. The world’s leading economies opted for vague language, only acknowledging the “human suffering” caused by the war. The G20’s hesitance to adopt stronger language highlights the growing divide between Western nations and those aligned with Russia, complicating efforts to present a united front against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

At the “Grain from Ukraine” conference, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment with the lack of strong support for Ukraine at the G20 summit. He noted that while most Brazilians back Ukraine, the summit’s outcome did not reflect this. He stressed that for robust international relations, it is vital to support the people, “not aggressors like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.”

According to the Ukrainian president, the G20 summit created a “very difficult” and “quite scandalous” situation, with the final communiqué mentioning Ukraine with few sentences.

“Unfortunately, the leader of Brazil showed himself from a weak side regarding the war. Although we had a good dialogue once in the US, Brazil did not raise its voice against Putin’s aggression and Russia during the G20. It did not sound loud,” Zelenskyy stressed.

The final document of the G20 summit contains only one paragraph dedicated to the war in Ukraine, compared to seven paragraphs in the statement from last year’s summit in New Delhi. Furthermore, this year’s communiqué did not include condemnation of nuclear threats related to Ukraine or calls to stop attacks on food and energy infrastructure.

