Brazilian President promises Putin won’t be arrested in Brazil during G20 Summit

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula da Silva or Lula, said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) in 2024, he will not be arrested in Brazil under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, according to Reuters.

The Brazilian President promised that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will never be arrested on the territory of Brazil, at least not while he is the President of Brazil.

“I think Putin can easily go to Brazil. I can tell you that if I am president of Brazil and he comes to Brazil, there is no way he will be arrested,” Lula da Silva told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President, Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC alleges that both individuals are responsible for committing war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

According to the ICC, there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin and Ms. Lvova-Belova bear individual criminal responsibility for their actions, whether directly or through others. The crimes were allegedly committed in the occupied territory of Ukraine from at least 24 February 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Related: