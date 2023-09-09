Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry: G20 “has nothing to boast” about its declaration on Russo-Ukrainian war

Ukraine condemned the G20 declaration regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war and showed how the document could be written “to be closer to reality.”
byBohdan Ben
09/09/2023
1 minute read
Spokesman of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko showed how the G20 declaration should be corrected.
The G20 leaders have agreed on a joint declaration during the G20 summit on 9 September 2023, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced. The declaration allegedly contains a “compromise” statements regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, it avoids condemning Russia for its war of aggression.

Spokesman of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said that “in terms of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Group of Twenty has nothing to be proud of.” He also said that participation of Ukraine in the summit could allow participants to understand the situation better, while the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” remains more important than ever.

Nikolenko also thanked those participants who “tried to include strong wording in the text” and showed how the declaration could look “to be closer to reality.” In particular, instead of writing about “war in Ukraine,” it had to mention that it is Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The declaration also had to include condemnations of Russia’s war of aggression and call on Russia to immediately end it, according to Nikolenko.

