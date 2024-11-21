G20 fails to condemn Russia as six European ministers reaffirm support for Ukraine

The G20 summit in Brazil concluded without a collective condemnation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, exposing deep divisions within the international community. While only six European nations openly criticized Russia’s actions, the joint statement from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom emphasized their commitment to holding Russia accountable and bolstering European and transatlantic security.

In their statement, the ministers condemned Russia’s ongoing violations of international law, citing the thousands of civilian casualties and systematic attacks on Ukraine’s sovereignty over the past 1,000 days. They warned of Moscow’s increasing reliance on rogue states like Iran and North Korea to sustain its illegal war, highlighting the broader risks posed to global security.

“Russia’s reckless revisionism and refusal to cease aggression or engage in meaningful dialogue pose a direct challenge to peace, freedom, and prosperity in Europe and beyond,” the ministers declared.

The statement outlined measures to counter Russia’s threats, including strengthening NATO, increasing defense spending, and leveraging the European Union’s economic and financial tools to undermine Russia’s war capabilities. The ministers also committed to expanding military and financial support to Ukraine, welcoming the G7’s $50 billion aid package for 2024.

Despite this robust European stance, the G20’s inability to present a united front underscores the geopolitical complexities of the war. Many non-European nations opted for neutrality, avoiding direct confrontation with Moscow.

The European ministers stressed the importance of a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine, rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, reaffirming that any peace negotiations must include Ukraine and its allies and ensure accountability for Russia’s violations, including financial reparations for its illegal actions.

