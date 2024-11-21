Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

G20 fails to condemn Russia as six European ministers reaffirm support for Ukraine

Foreign ministers from only six countries issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to holding Russia accountable and supporting Ukraine.
byOrysia Hrudka
21/11/2024
2 minute read
G20 fails to condemn Russia as six European ministers reaffirm support for Ukraine

The G20 summit in Brazil concluded without a collective condemnation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, exposing deep divisions within the international community. While only six European nations openly criticized Russia’s actions, the joint statement from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom emphasized their commitment to holding Russia accountable and bolstering European and transatlantic security.

In their statement, the ministers condemned Russia’s ongoing violations of international law, citing the thousands of civilian casualties and systematic attacks on Ukraine’s sovereignty over the past 1,000 days. They warned of Moscow’s increasing reliance on rogue states like Iran and North Korea to sustain its illegal war, highlighting the broader risks posed to global security.

“Russia’s reckless revisionism and refusal to cease aggression or engage in meaningful dialogue pose a direct challenge to peace, freedom, and prosperity in Europe and beyond,” the ministers declared.

The statement outlined measures to counter Russia’s threats, including strengthening NATO, increasing defense spending, and leveraging the European Union’s economic and financial tools to undermine Russia’s war capabilities. The ministers also committed to expanding military and financial support to Ukraine, welcoming the G7’s $50 billion aid package for 2024.

Despite this robust European stance, the G20’s inability to present a united front underscores the geopolitical complexities of the war. Many non-European nations opted for neutrality, avoiding direct confrontation with Moscow. 

The European ministers stressed the importance of a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine, rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, reaffirming that any peace negotiations must include Ukraine and its allies and ensure accountability for Russia’s violations, including financial reparations for its illegal actions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts