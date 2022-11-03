If Putin joins G20 summit, Ukraine not to participate in it – Ukraine’s President 

Ukraine will refuse to participate in the G-20 summit to be held on November 15-16 in Indonesia if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends it, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Ukrinform reported.

“I do not follow the participation of others in the G20 summit. My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation will participate, Ukraine will not participate. Let’s see how it will be in the future”.

Zelenskyy noted that during phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Nov. 3, Ukraine had again received an invitation to the G-20 summit.

At the end of October, speaking at the Valdai Forum, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he did not rule out the possibility of his visit to the G20 summit in Bali, but would “think about it”.