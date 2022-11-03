If Putin joins G20 summit, Ukraine not to participate in it – Ukraine’s President 

If Putin joins G20 summit, Ukraine not to participate in it – Ukraine’s President 

 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine will refuse to participate in the G-20 summit to be held on November 15-16 in Indonesia if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends it, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Ukrinform reported.

“I do not follow the participation of others in the G20 summit. My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation will participate, Ukraine will not participate. Let’s see how it will be in the future”.

Zelenskyy noted that during phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Nov. 3, Ukraine had again received an invitation to the G-20 summit.

At the end of October, speaking at the Valdai Forum, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he did not rule out the possibility of his visit to the G20 summit in Bali, but would “think about it”.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags