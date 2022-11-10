Putin not to attend G20 summit in person

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Bali next week, CNN reported, citing the the Russian embassy in Indonesia.
He will be represented by Foreign Minister Lavrov, and is still deciding whether to join a session virtually.
This follows pressure of western officials on Indonesia, the host country, to withdraw its invitation to Moscow.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has been invited to the summit and will take part, but probably in an online format.
Ukraine has called to expel Russia from the G20 following missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.
Ukraine calls to expel Russia from G20 following mass Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure
Tags: G20