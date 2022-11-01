Ukraine calls to expel Russia from G20 following mass Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure

The spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has tweeted that Putin, who has blood on his hands, must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali and that Russia should be expelled from the G20 altogether.

Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. With his hands stained in blood, he must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders. Putin’s invitation to Bali summit must be revoked, and Russia expelled from G20. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) November 1, 2022

His tweet follows Russia’s mass missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on 31 October amid a visit of a high-ranking Czech delegation.

Ukraine’s Presidential Office also stated that Russia’s missile terror against Ukraine on the day of the foreign leader’s visit should be met with an even tougher response from the international community.

“Russia: Fires over 50 missiles at Ukraine during a visit of a foreign leader. Traditionally hits civilian infrastructure. Violates the airspace of another state. Loses a missile on the territory of another state. Also Russia: It is still a member of the G20,” the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov wrote on his Facebook page.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Andriy Sybiga said that the latest missile attack by Russia is another loud slap in the face to the whole world, which shows a complete disregard for international law and order and cynical, arrogant, and deliberately demonstrative disregard for the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

“What should the world do? Be even firmer. Condemn the new wave of Russian missile barbarism at all levels. Accelerate the provision of air defense and missile defense systems to Ukraine. Strengthen sanctions against Russia and deservedly recognize it as a terrorist state. Further isolate Russia in the international arena and exclude it from the G20. Make it return to the grain initiative,” he said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: G20, Russian missile attacks