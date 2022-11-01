Ukraine calls to expel Russia from G20 following mass Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure

Ukraine

The spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has tweeted that Putin, who has blood on his hands, must not be allowed to sit at the table with world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali and that Russia should be expelled from the G20 altogether.

His tweet follows Russia’s mass missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on 31 October amid a visit of a high-ranking Czech delegation.

Ukraine’s Presidential Office also stated that Russia’s missile terror against Ukraine on the day of the foreign leader’s visit should be met with an even tougher response from the international community.

“Russia: Fires over 50 missiles at Ukraine during a visit of a foreign leader. Traditionally hits civilian infrastructure. Violates the airspace of another state. Loses a missile on the territory of another state. Also Russia: It is still a member of the G20,” the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov wrote on his Facebook page.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Andriy Sybiga said that the latest missile attack by Russia is another loud slap in the face to the whole world, which shows a complete disregard for international law and order and cynical, arrogant, and deliberately demonstrative disregard for the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

“What should the world do? Be even firmer. Condemn the new wave of Russian missile barbarism at all levels. Accelerate the provision of air defense and missile defense systems to Ukraine. Strengthen sanctions against Russia and deservedly recognize it as a terrorist state. Further isolate Russia in the international arena and exclude it from the G20. Make it return to the grain initiative,” he said.

