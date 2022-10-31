Russian missile that targeted Ukraine fell in Moldova, Moldova condemns Russian missile attacks (updated)

Moldova's "Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that it has taken all protective measures regarding the rocket that fell on the territory of Naslavcea." Source: mai.gov.md

The Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that on the morning of 31 October 2022, a Russian “missile shot down by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft system fell in the northern end of the town of Naslavcea in the Republic of Moldova, located on the border with Ukraine.” The missile fell amid the massive Russian missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.

At the moment of the report, there were no recorded victims, but “the windows of several houses in Naslavcea were destroyed.”

“The Ukrainian authorities informed that this morning there was a drone attack on the Dniester hydroelectric power station’s dam, on the territory of Ukraine, which is at a distance of 10 km from the Naslavcea dam. The Russian attack did not affect the dam, but the electrical components related to the Ukrainian dam were attacked as the electrical transformers were the target,” the Ministry wrote.

Update:

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has reiterated the country’s “firm condemnation of the missile attacks on the city of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, including the missile shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system that fell on the northern edge of the town of Naslavcea in the Republic of Moldova.”

“These attacks, which further escalate the security situation, are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law that prohibits the targeting of civilians and their infrastructure,” the Moldovan MFA said.

The Ministry “condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s use of energy resources as weapons.”