Ukraine shot down 44 out of “more than 50” Russian missiles during the morning attack – Air Force Command

Ukraine’s Air Force Command says that on the morning of 31 October, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 44 of more than 50 missiles that Russia had launched targeting the Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the command, the attack started at 7:00 and the missiles were launched in several waves.

“More than 50 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from the Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the Volgodonsk area (Rostov Oblast),” Air Force Command says.

The Command says of those 44 downed missiles, its air defense subdivisions destroyed:

  • Air Command Center: 18 missiles
  • Air Command South: 12
  • Air Command East: 9
  • Air Command West and Air Forces: 5

