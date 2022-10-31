Russia launches massive missile attack against Ukrainian cities targeting power grid (updates)

Two Russian missiles shot down in Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 31 October 2022.

On the morning of October 31, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions rocked a number of regions, local authorities reported damage to energy infrastructure, Ukrainian air defenses shot down some of the Russian missiles. This attack is a part of the Russian campaign to destroy the Ukrainian electricity generating and distributing infrastructure to “freeze Ukrainians,” as Russian propaganda usually puts it, in the upcoming winter. Ukrainian officials say that Russia has been waging war against civilians.

Around 06:30-07:30, the air raid alerts were announced all across Ukraine except for the Russian-occupied Crimea. Russia had launched at least 40 missiles targeting Ukraine, according to Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the Interior Minister.

At about 8:00, Ukrainian Air Defense Forces were active in Kyiv Oblast, head of Kyiv Oblast Administration Oleksii Kuleba reported, while Kyivans wrote on social media that they could hear explosions. In total, about 10 explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital.

Due to the strikes on critical infrastructure facilities, parts of Kyiv are without electricity, the Kyiv mayor reported.

The Kharkiv mayor said there were two hits on a critical infrastructure facility as locals reported power shortages in the city. The Kharkiv Metro reported that metro train traffic was suspended in the city.

Local officials and social media users also reported explosions in Kremenchuk (Poltava Oblast), Kyiv Oblast, Cherkasy’s Kaniv, Cherkasy City, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast. Mykolaiv and Odesa local reported missile fly-overs as those were heading north.

Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Cherkasy Oblast causing power shortages in parts of the region, Cherkasy Oblast Head Ihor Taburets said.

“Today, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the enemy launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary data, with air-based missiles. Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Therefore, power shortages are possible. No casualties have been discovered at the moment, all services are working at the sites of the hits,” Zaporizhzhia Oblast Head Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.

Lviv Oblast Head Maksym Kozytskyi said that Russian missiles were shot down in Lviv Oblast.

“In Vinnytsia, a downed Rushist (Russian-fascist, – Ed.) missile fell on civilian objects causing destruction. No one was killed or injured,” Vinnytsia Oblast Head Serhii Borzov reported.

Russian missiles reportedly hit a power facility in Kirovohrad Oblast in the area of Svitlovodsk.

There is damage to critical infrastructure in Chernivtsi Oblast as a result of the missile attack, according to Oblast Head Zaparaniuk.

“Russian losers continue waging war on civilian facilities,” wrote Andrii Yermak, President Zelenskyy’s office chief.

Over the past few weeks, Russian missile and drone attacks destroyed about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure causing blackouts and power cuts in many Ukrainian regions.

