Russian missiles & drones hit 10 regions damaging 18 mostly energy-related facilities – Ukrainian PM

“Russian terrorists again massively attacked Ukraine. Their target is not military facilities, but civilian critical infrastructure. Missiles and drones hit 10 regions damaging 18 facilities, most of which are energy-related,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He added that “Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off power. The consequences could have been much worse. But thanks to the heroic and professional work of the Air Defense Forces, 44 of the more than 50 missiles fired at our territory were shot down.”

Shmyhal says that local emergency power shutdowns continue in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts and called on Ukrainians to lower power consumption.