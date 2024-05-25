Eng
Construction materials hypermarket in Kharkiv hit by Russian attack, killing and injuring civilians – videos

Russian troops attacked a residential area in the city of Kharkiv, where according to some reports about 200 people might have been present.
byBenjamin Looijen
25/05/2024
2 minute read
"Epicenter" after the impact, screenshot of Zelensky's social media video.
Russian troops have struck the Epicenter construction hypermarket in a district of Kharkiv.

As of now, 2 persons have been killed by the attack, in addition to 24 people injured.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and head of Kharkiv Oblast Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram.

“Early reports indicate that a residential area of the city, a dense civilian area, has been hit. Information about the casualties and damage is being gathered. All relevant services will work at the site of the hit,” Terekhov stated.

Terekhov later added that, based on early reports, the Russians struck a construction materials hypermarket. “We have information about the fatalities and injuries, but it needs to be confirmed,” he added.

 

In addition, Oleh Syniehubov said the Russians had struck “civilian commercial infrastructure”, and a fire broke out. Information about the number of casualties is being gathered.

A video of the fire in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv after the strike is being shared on social media.

More than 200 people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there could have been more than 200 people inside the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv that was hit by Russian forces.

“Russia dealt another brutal blow to our Kharkiv – a construction hypermarket – on Saturday, right in the middle of the day. As of now, it is known that more than 200 people could have been in the hypermarket,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that ”all services are already on the spot providing assistance – rescuing people and eliminating the fire, which completely engulfed the premises, 10 thousand square meters. meters. meters. It is known about the dead and wounded.”

