Construction materials hypermarket in Kharkiv hit by Russian attack, killing and injuring civilians – videos

Russian troops have struck the Epicenter construction hypermarket in a district of Kharkiv.

As of now, 2 persons have been killed by the attack, in addition to 24 people injured.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and head of Kharkiv Oblast Administration Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram.

“Early reports indicate that a residential area of the city, a dense civilian area, has been hit. Information about the casualties and damage is being gathered. All relevant services will work at the site of the hit,” Terekhov stated.

Terekhov later added that, based on early reports, the Russians struck a construction materials hypermarket. “We have information about the fatalities and injuries, but it needs to be confirmed,” he added.

Russians just hit an “Epicenter” hypermarket in Kharkiv with two “FAB” aerial bombs. Deliberately on the weekday when lots of civilians are inside. 2 people confirmed killed, large number of people is missing and many are wounded. There is a big fire going on right now. pic.twitter.com/cohZTIfDqF — Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) May 25, 2024

In addition, Oleh Syniehubov said the Russians had struck “civilian commercial infrastructure”, and a fire broke out. Information about the number of casualties is being gathered.

A video of the fire in the Epicentr hypermarket in Kharkiv after the strike is being shared on social media.

More than 200 people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there could have been more than 200 people inside the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv that was hit by Russian forces.

“Russia dealt another brutal blow to our Kharkiv – a construction hypermarket – on Saturday, right in the middle of the day. As of now, it is known that more than 200 people could have been in the hypermarket,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that ”all services are already on the spot providing assistance – rescuing people and eliminating the fire, which completely engulfed the premises, 10 thousand square meters. meters. meters. It is known about the dead and wounded.”

