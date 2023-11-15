Russian night attack in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, killed one, injured five, including child

Overnight into 15 November, Russian troops hit a residential building with a missile in the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko said.

Russian night attack destroyed a 4-storey residential building entrance. According to the minister, Ukrainian safeguards helped five people, including a child, to get out of a damaged apartment on the 4th floor.

“Unfortunately, the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble. It is likely that at least one person is still trapped under the rubble,” Klymenko wrote.

Over the past day, Russian troops also fired Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts of the Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian guided missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast resulted in killing a 33-year-old man, injuring 3 people and damaging 6 residential buildings.

According to Governor Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked 11 times over the past day with both heavy artillery and drones. Russian attack killed a 26-year-old man and injured a 72-year-old man.

During 14-15 November, Russian troops killed two Ukrainian civilians and injured 12 others in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. In total, there were 81 Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day. Russian troops fired 18 projectiles in Kherson and targeted an educational institution in the area around Beryslav.

According to Governor Yurii Malashko, there were 114 attacks recorded across Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day.

Attacks were also recorded in Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, but without reports of civilian casualties.

