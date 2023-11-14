Zelenskyy: Russia losing more troops, equipment at Avdiivka than it did at Bakhmut

President Zelenskyy’s November 14 evening address indicates escalating Russian losses at Avdiivka, exceeding previous numbers at Bakhmut, a change that could significantly shift the war’s momentum.

Zelenskyy said he had a conference call with representatives of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces, the intelligence agency, the Security Service, and the Defense Minister. The participants reported on the overall situation in the front’s specific sectors, such as Kupiansk (Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts), Avdiivka, Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), and the southern front.

Based on today’s reports, the President said the Russians have intensified their assaults, especially in Donetsk Oblast.

“Russia is losing both soldiers and equipment under Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, in particular, near Bakhmut,” Zelenskyy remarked, in reference to the Battle of Bakhmut, which, despite Russian capture, resulted in substantial losses, indicative of Russia’s Pyrrhic victory.

The Russian assault on Avdiivka has persisted for over a month, with substantial forces and equipment deployed in efforts to encircle and seize the city held by Ukraine.

“The more Russian force is destroyed now under Avdiivka, the worse for the enemy will be the overall situation, the overall course of this war,” Zelenskyy added.

