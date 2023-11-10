Ukraine’s army chief reports 10,000 Russian casualties in Avdiivka battle

During a month of the Russian onslaught on Avdiivka in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), Russia lost around 10,000 troops, the Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

According to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, since 10 October, Russia lost over 100 tanks, 250 other armored vehicles, about 50 artillery systems, and 7 Su-25 aircraft during the battle of Avdiivka.

“It’s been a month since the enemy started actively storming Avdiivka. It was a month of fierce battles, endurance, and victory of our defenders who continue to hold the line heroically,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi wrote on Facebook.

Avdiivka is located about ten kilometers north of Russian-occupied Donetsk City, an important logistics hub of the Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Russian army has been trying to break through Ukrainian fortifications and occupy Avdiivka, albeit with little success.

Once a city of 32,000 residents, Avdiivka became a ghost town after Russia launched an all-out war against Ukraine. Most people have already left the city, fleeing indiscriminate Russian shelling. In August 2022, the population of Avdiivka was estimated at 2,500 people. Now, it is about 1,000 civilians left in the city, ruined by Russian air strikes and artillery fire.

Russia launched its massive onslaught on Avdiivka on 9 October 2023. After a month of heavy fighting, Russian troops managed to advance a little on the flanks north and south of Avdiivka. However, this advance came at a significant cost and did not solve any of the tasks set by the Russian command.

According to the spokesman for the Tavria operational group of forces of the Ukrainian Army, Oleksandr Stupun, Russia has deployed up to 40,000 troops to the Avdiivka sector.

