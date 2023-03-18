Russian troops are pressing in an effort to encircle small Ukrainian city Avdiyivka

Situation near Ukraine's Avdiyivka as of 18 March 2023. Source: DeepState

Avdiyivka, with a pre-war population of 30,000, is another small Ukrainian city Russian forces are trying to encircle along with Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s press officer Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi said in the TV air Russians attacked the city 21 times yesterday and lost up to 200 troops. However, they also received reinforcement from the Russian 98 air assault brigade.

Russians advanced up to 3 km north and south of the city during the last month, according to the DeepState monitoring.

Tags: Avdiyivka, Donbas war (2014-present), Russo-Ukrainian War situation report