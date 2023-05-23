Russian army attacks Avdiyivka, leaving 9-story building destroyed and people trapped

Today, at 10:00 a.m., the Russian army launched an attack on Avdiyivka, according to Vitaliy Barabash, the Chief of the Military Civil Administration. A 9-story building has been destroyed, and people are trapped under the rubble. At least two individuals have been injured as a result of the missile strike on Avdiyivka.

The Russian occupying and terrorist forces continue to systematically and methodically devastate the city, Oblast Head Pavlo Kyrylenko emphasized. Since 2014, Avdiyivka has withstood the Russian aggression. In attempts to conquer the city, the Russians have resorted to scorched-earth tactics. The people who remain in Avdiyivka, over 1,700 individuals, are exposed to deadly danger on a daily basis.