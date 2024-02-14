Eng
Indiscriminate Russian shelling kills civilians in eastern Ukraine

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said that the Russian attack was a deliberate attempt to terrorize Ukrainian civilians.
bySerge Havrylets
14/02/2024
2 minute read
Russian shelling
The aftermath of indiscriminate Russian shelling in the Donetsk Oblast on 14 February 2024. Credit: Vadym Filashkin.
On 14 February 2024, the Russian army shelled residential buildings in Mykolaivka, Avdiivka, and Bahatyr in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), killing six civilians, Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported.

Russian invaders have shelled residential areas of Ukrainian cities regularly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The towns close to the frontline, which are within reach of Russian artillery, suffer from indiscriminate Russian shelling the most.

According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, the town of Mykolaivka was shelled around 2 pm today. Two civilians were killed, a 62-year-old and a 74-year-old woman. One person was wounded, Vadym Filashkin reported. 

UN report accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine: Torture, sexual violence, and murder revealed

Apart from the indiscriminate shelling of Mykolaivka, the Russian army bombed Avdiivka and Bahatyr in the Donetsk Oblast today, Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two elderly women were killed in Avdiivka, and two men in Bahatyr. In addition, two people were wounded in Bahatyr, where the Russian shelling damaged seven houses, a pharmacy, and a shop, Vadym Filashkin reported.

“The enemy is deliberately targeting civilians in the region. Anyone who still stays in the Donetsk Oblast is exposing themselves to mortal danger. Please be responsible and evacuate,” the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration wrote on social media.

Earlier before, a Russian nighttime attack on the city of Selydove in the Donetsk Oblast on 14 February killed an 8-year-old child and a pregnant woman and injured four children, 17, 13, seven, and one year old.

Russian military attacked Selydove with four missiles twice within several hours, hitting a 5-story residential building and a 3-story hospital building.

