The Latest

Russia launches massive offensive on eastern front

Ukrainian troops hold their ground, while Russia intensifies its attacks in the Donetsk Oblast.
bySerge Havrylets
11/10/2023
tank
A tank of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff.
On 10 October, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled all Russian attacks near Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian army had intensified offensive operations, the spox for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria grouping of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, reported.

According to Oleksandr Shtupun, the Ukrainian Army continued to hold its ground despite intense Russian pressure on the eastern front.

“Our defenders [Ukrainian troops – ed.] in the Avdiyivka sector repelled all enemy attacks, and no losses of positions were allowed,” Oleksandr Shtupun said.

Stupun confirmed that the Russians had intensified their attacks in the Avdiyivka sector and amassed a large force for an offensive in the area.

Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks of Russian assault infantry and armor in the areas of Keramik, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Stepove, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Avdiyivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Oblast.

“The occupants [Russian troops – ed.] also carried out air strikes near Berdychiv and Avdiyivka. Since the morning and until now, they have been periodically shelling the civilian infrastructure of Avdiyivka and the surrounding settlements,” Shtupun said.

According to Oleksandr Shtupun, the Russians intensified the shelling of Avdiyivka, using cannon artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Avdiyivka is a Ukrainian-controlled city in the Donetsk Oblast, which the Russian Army has been trying to occupy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The pre-war population of the city was around 32,000 residents. Most of the people left Avdiyivka to escape Russian indiscriminate shelling. In August 2022, the population of the city was estimated at 2,500 people.

