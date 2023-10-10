General Staff: Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Su-25 fighter jet

Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian fighter jet and repelled counterattacks of the Russian Army in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 10 October 2023.

The Russian army struck residential buildings in Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv Oblast (eastern Ukraine) with an S-300 guided missile. In addition, the General Staff reported that the Russians attacked the southern regions of Ukraine with 36 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones last night. Ukrainian air defense shot down 27 Shaheds drones.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched two missile strikes and 62 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 30 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 75 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Inzhenerne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian army launched an air strike near Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiriya, Novoandriyivka, and Lobkove in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Klishchiyivka, Chasiv Yar, and Andriyivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Klishchiyivka, Chasiv Yar, and Andriyivka. More than 20 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian attacks near Mariyinka. The Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Novomykhailivka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novomykhailivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled sixteen Russian attacks near Sinkivka and five attacks near Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Sinkivka, Kyslivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over 15 settlements, including Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, Pishchane, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army launched an offensive using up to three battalions supported by tanks and armored vehicles in the areas of Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Keramik, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks and held their ground. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Avdiyivka and Berdychi. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over ten towns, including Keramik, Avdiyivka, Stepove, Opytne, Tonenke, Sievierne, and Nevelske.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian army actively used aircraft to attack Ukrainian troops’ positions in Serebrianske forestry, southwest of Kreminna in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Novoliubivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near Makiyivka in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than ten towns, including Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, and Verkhniokamiyanske in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. The Russian Armed Forces also increased the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes at Bleshnia in the Chernihiv Oblast, Bachivsk and Popivka in the Sumy Oblast, and Basove, Hatyshche, and Vovchansky Khutory in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 15 settlements, including Turiya in the Chernihiv Oblast; Iskryskivka, Stepne, Miropilske, and Pokrovka in the Sumy Oblast; Ternova, Ohirtseve, Stroyivka, and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Antonivka, Kherson, and Beryslav in the Kherson Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in northern Ukraine’s Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment and five strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff reported. Furthermore, Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and took down seven reconnaissance drones of operational and tactical level, according to the General Staff.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed three areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, an ammunition depot, seven artillery systems, and an electronic warfare station, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

