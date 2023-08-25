Ukraine’s General Staff: Ukrainian troops are advancing in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian troops consolidate their positions and continue counteroffensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 25 August 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 35 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched two missile strikes and 39 air strikes and shelled positions of Ukrainian troops and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 72 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles and one Shahed kamikaze drone within 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne. Over 20 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Pavlivka, Pyatikhatky, Stepove, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces launched air strikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Vremivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorsk, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast. More than ten towns suffered from the Russian artillery shelling, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Maksymivka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces conducted air strikes in the areas of Kyslivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv Oblast. Russia used artillery and mortars to shell the following towns: Hrianikivka, Sinkivka, Kupiansk, and Orlianske in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over 25 settlements, including Liskivshchyna and Bohdanove in the Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Stepne, Miropilske in the Sumy Oblast; and Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Synelnykove in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensives near Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes in the areas of Chervonyi Stav in the Kharkiv Oblast, Tverdokhlibove, Makiyivka in the Luhansk Oblast, and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk Oblast and Siversk, Verkhniekamianske, Berestove, and Vesele in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives near Klishchiyivka, south of Bakhmut. More than 25 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, and Stupochki.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled attacks by Russian forces near Pervomaiske. The towns of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske were shelled by Russian artillery.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Mariyinka. Russia’s Air Forces launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The towns of Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Ostryie were shelled by Russian artillery.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian artillery shelled Kreschenivka, Dmytrivka, Mykilske, Kherson, and Dniprovske in the Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions on the southern front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery measures, according to the General Staff.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff reported.

Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed one Russian anti-aircraft missile system and three artillery systems at firing positions over the last 24 hours, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

