General Staff: Russian forces counterattack on southern and eastern fronts

Russian Armed Forces massive counterattacks in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 9 October 2023.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched one missile strike and 39 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 23 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, there were around 34 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult, according to the General Staff.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Klishchiyivka, according to the General Staff. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Minkivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, New York, and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks near Mariyinka and Novomykhailivka. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Novomykhailivka and Mariyinka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novomykhailivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled around ten settlements, including Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell over 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Synkivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Avdiyivka, Keramik, and Novokalynove. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Avdiyivka, Stepove, Opytne, and Nevelske.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Ukrainian army repelled five Russian attacks near Makiyivka in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Siversk in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than ten towns, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Ukrainian army repelled a Russian attack near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell around ten towns, including Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. The Russian Armed Forces also increased the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force launched missile strikes at Halahanivka in the Chernihiv Oblast and Dihtiarne and Stepne in the Sumy Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten settlements, including Senkivka in the Chernihiv Oblast, Stepne in the Sumy Oblast, and Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansky Khutory, and Okhrymivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Zmiyivka and Beryslav in the Kherson Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Kherson and Prydniprovske in the Kherson Oblast and Dmytrivka in the Mykolayiv Oblast.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in northern Ukraine’s Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting the Russian Army, the General Staff reported. the General Staff reported.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units destroyed two areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare station, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

