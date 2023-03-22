Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy visited the Bakhmut direction, where Russians are trying to encircle the city

President Zelenskyy after awarding soldiers on 22 March 2023. Photo via Andriy Yermak

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and head of his office Andriy Yermak visited the “Bakhmut direction” on 22 March 2023, Yermak wrote.



Bakhmut is the main target of the current Russian offensive campaign. Russian troops have been trying to encircle it since January 2023 but have failed. As Ukraine’s commander of the direction, general Oleksandr Syrskyi said, the city’s defense is essential for Ukrainian forces to deplete Russian capabilities.

According to Yermak, Zelenskyy awarded defenders of Bakhmut and discussed with them the current situation.

“It is a great honor for me to be here, next to our heroes, soldiers of Ukraine. The president awarded the military, we discussed the current situation. Bakhmut is standing. Defense forces hold the city,” Yermak wrote.

Tags: Bakhmut, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)