Satellite images show widespread destruction in Bakhmut — NYT

Some of the clearest satellite imagery in weeks of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut shows widespread damage to apartment buildings, bridges and industrial plants after weeks of heavy Russian bombardments and street-by-street combat. One image, taken on Monday by Maxar Technologies, shows that bridges across the Bakhmutovka River have been destroyed. The river divides the city and can be used by Ukraine as a defensive line to stem the Russian advance.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bakhmut, Russia-Ukraine war