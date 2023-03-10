Satellite images show widespread destruction in Bakhmut — NYT

Some of the clearest satellite imagery in weeks of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut shows widespread damage to apartment buildings, bridges and industrial plants after weeks of heavy Russian bombardments and street-by-street combat. One image, taken on Monday by Maxar Technologies, shows that bridges across the Bakhmutovka River have been destroyed. The river divides the city and can be used by Ukraine as a defensive line to stem the Russian advance.
Russia lost around 30 thousand troops during attacks on Bakhmut – Sabbagh
Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 379: Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut
