Russo Ukrainian War. Day 379: Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut

Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut. Sweden will provide $11,5 mn to Ukraine to support women and girls amid Russia’s war. Canada to provide USD 3 mn for Ukraine demining.

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 09/03/23. pic.twitter.com/QkDTrB1eVx — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 9, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 9, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 379 of the full-scale russian military aggression has begun. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on offensive operations on Kup’yans’k, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtars’k axes. During the last day, Ukrainian military repelled more than 110x russian attacks. The enemy continues to violate rules and principles of International Humanitarian Law. Russian occupiers keep targeting civilian objects, residential districts and critical infrastructure across Ukraine. Information about the night missile attack will be released later during the day. During the previous day, the enemy carried out 25x air strikes, 2x missile strikes, and conducted 32x MLRS attacks. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groupings identified. However, the enemy shelled the vicinities of Senkivka (Chernihiv oblast); Kharkivka and Atyns’ke (Sumy oblast); Strilecha, Ternova, Vilcha, Kam’yanka, Dvorichna, and Holubivka (Kharkiv oblast). Kup’yans’k and Lyman axes: the enemy attempted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinities of Hryanikyvka, Spirne, and Bilohorivka. Russian artillery bombarded vicinities of more than 15x settlements, including Vilshana, Kup’yans’k, Kislivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, and Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv oblast); Stelmakhivka, Nevs’ke, and Chervopopivka (Luhansk oblast); as well as Novoselivka, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, Berestov, Yampil’, Sivers’k, Rozdolivka, and Yahidne (Donetsk oblast). Bakhmut axis: the occupiers continue attempts to seize the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the vicinities of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivs’ke, and Oleksandro-Shultyne settlements. More than 10x settlements, including Zaliznyans’ke, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Druzhba, New York, and Pivnichne (Donetsk oblast) suffered enemy shelling. Avdiivka and Shakhtars’k axes: the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinities of Kam’yanka, Severne, Pervomais’ke, Nevels’ke, Novomykhailivka, Mar’yinka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast). The vicinities of 20x settlements were subjects to enemy attacks. Among them are Oleksandropil, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, Karlivka, Heorgiivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Nevels’ke, Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Prychistevka, and Neskuchne (Donetsk oblast). Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the enemy stays on the defensive. The vicinities of more than 30x settlements came under enemy fire, including, Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil’ (Donetsk oblast); Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Biloghir’ya, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Kam’yans’ke, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Chervone, Staroukrainka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast); as well as Zmiivka, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Ol’hivka, L’vove, Ponyativka, Mykil’s’ke, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovs’ke, Kachkarivka, Chervoniyi Mayak, Tyaginka, Tokarivka, and Fedorivka (Kherson oblast). According to preliminary information, the armed forces of the russian federation have almost used up the entire stock of artillery ammunition kept in storages in the central part of russia. Nowadays, we observe movement of ammunition from depots located in other oblasts of russia to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. There is also an unsatisfactory state and quality of new batches of ammunition due to improper storage and violation of service rules and regulations. Almost 50% of them have visible signs of rust damage. In the conditions of intense hostilities and the existing unsatisfactory state of ammunition, one should expect their shortage in the artillery units of the russian army within the next 2-3 months. During the day, Ukrainian Air Force conducted 11x air strikes on the concentrations of russian troops and military equipment, and struck 1x russian anti-aircraft missile complex. Our missile and artillery troops attacked 2x concentrations of enemy troops and hit 1x command post of certain russian military formation.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine urgently needs 1 million rounds of ammunition to deer Russian troops He added that the country requires 1 million 155-millimeter & 105-millimeter shells to launch a counteroffensive 📷by Bezav Mahmod https://t.co/y14KxDbWMO pic.twitter.com/l4opjUjGtc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2023

Amid the battle of Bakhmut, the Commander of Ukraine’s Army meets with top NATO generals. On 7 March 2023, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi met with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Army General Cristopher Cavoli. Apart from General Cavoli, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief met with the head of the British Armed Forces and Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK Admiral Sir Antony Radakin, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Rajmund Andrzejczak, and US Army Lieutenant General and Commander of Security Assistance Group–Ukraine Antonio Aguto.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 09 March 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/Ek3rdNz6QN 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/WcWQA7LSkA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2023

On 07 March 2023, Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko confirmed that one of Russia’s small fleet of A-50U MAINSTAY D airborne early warning and control aircraft deployed in Belarus had been damaged. The aircraft was almost certainly attacked by a small uncrewed air system.

The MAINSTAY has likely now been moved to a repair facility at Taganrog in Russia. The transit flight reportedly took place at a lower than usual altitude, likely because of damage to the pressurised cabin. The MAINSTAY was likely providing situational awareness for MiG-31K FOXHOUND D fighter aircraft modified to launch the AS-24 KILLJOY air launched ballistic missile which Russia sees as a key strategic capability. The modification saw the jets’ internal radar removed to balance the airframe, making pilots reliant on external sources of situational awareness, such as MAINSTAY.

Central Mariinka, once a sleepy Donetsk suburb, now a moonscape Mariinka has been a frontline town since 2014 and saw only occasional Russian fire attacks over the years. Russians completely destroyed it during the last 12 months

📹https://t.co/ciN2eNqbzH pic.twitter.com/wRGLm3dTPw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 9, 2023

Zelenskyy, Guterres call for extension of Black Sea grain export deal. On 8 March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the restoration of peace, and international security. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in July 2022 by the UN, Ukraine, and Türkiye to unblock grain supplies stuck in Black Sea ports occupied by Russian troops. During the meeting, Guterres and Zelenskyy called for the extension of the grain deal, which expires on March 18 unless the continuation is agreed.

In January-February 2023, Ukraine’s metallurgical production output reduced by 79.3% compared to the same period last year, according to the Ukrmetalurgprom Association of Enterpriseshttps://t.co/pMgZhPFtQB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 9, 2023

Ukrainian women volunteers send a message on International Women's Day – "Fight and you will win!" https://t.co/Netllync3Z — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2023

EU edges towards joint arms procurement for Ukraine but hurdles remain – Euroactiv. The EU could move closer to a landmark decision on joint procurement of ammunition to aid Ukraine and replenish domestic stockpiles as EU defense ministers are set to meet in Stockholm on 8 March to look at joint ammunition-buying plans, Euroactive reports.

Seoul approved Poland’s export of howitzers to Ukraine last year, official told Reuters. South Korea’s government approved export licenses for Poland last year to provide Ukraine with AHS Krab howitzers, which are built with South Korean components, a defense acquisition official in Seoul told Reuters on 8 March. Seoul officials have previously declined to comment on the Krabs. Poland announced the transfer of its Krab self-propelled howitzers in May 2022.

German defense minister says 18 Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine later this month. At the informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Sweden to discuss further military support for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that 18 Leopard 2 tanks would be delivered to Ukraine this month.

EU defense ministers back fast-tracking Ukraine ammunition – Bloomberg. On 8 March, at an informal meeting in Sweden, European Union defense ministers supported a plan to speed up the production and delivery of ammunition to Ukraine, pledging to jointly procure shells and mobilize the bloc’s budget, Bloomberg reports. It was an informal gathering, and a decision will be up to EU leaders meeting in Brussels on March 23-24.

Canada to provide USD 3 mn for Ukraine demining. Canada has allocated $3 million for mine clearance of Ukraine as a part of a new aid package announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly on 7 March. Canada also will donate seven electrical transformers to help repair Ukraine’s power grid damaged in Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Sweden will provide $11,5 mn to Ukraine to support women and girls amid Russia’s war. The country will receive funds from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women.“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and attacks on health and medical care facilities have life-threatening consequences for women and girls.

10,000 pro-EU protesters rally in Tbilisi against the "foreign agents" law that would undercut the country's efforts to become a candidate for the EU membership 📽️by @nexta_tv pic.twitter.com/1pYE4Lj0ey — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 9, 2023

SBU detains a Russian agent who formerly commanded a Ukrainian special operations center. Ukraine’s security service (SBU) has detained a Russian agent who had earlier commanded a special operations center of the Ukrainian Army but. He gathered intelligence to help Russia seize the seaside city of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast), which lies 30 km from positions Russia occupies on the east bank of the Dnipro river. As the man worked in the Ochakiv city council, he was tasked by the Russian military intelligence to persuade the Ochakiv city authorities to cooperate with the occupiers. For this, the mayor was offered to “choose a position” in the event of the seizure of the region, but he reported the offer to the SBU instead.

Ukrainian government not involved in last year’s sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines – Defense Minister. The Ukrainian government was not involved in the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told media in Stockholm on 8 March, according to AFP.

Two Russian cargo ships delivered bullets and shells from Iran to Russia – SkyNews. Iran has secretly supplied large quantities of bullets, rockets, and mortar shells to Russia for the war in Ukraine and plans to send more, a security source has told Sky News. According to the source, two Russian-flagged cargo ships, the Musa Jalil and the Begey, departed an Iranian port on around 10 and 12 January bound for Russia via the Caspian Sea, carrying bullets and shells.