Ukrainian forces make advances on Bakhmut front, destroying 130 Russian invaders

Ukrainian forces have made progress on the Bakhmut direction, advancing between 150 to 1700 meters in one day. In the intense battles, they destroyed 130 Russian soldiers and captured 4 as prisoners. According to Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesperson of the Eastern Operational Command, Bakhmut remains the focal point of military operations in Ukraine’s east. Despite being outnumbered and facing limited resources, Ukrainian units continue to push forward on the flanks, forcing the occupiers to retreat.

Yesterday Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 500 meters along the Bakhmut frontline.

The Russian forces have launched 487 artillery and rocket attacks against Ukrainian positions, resulting in fierce engagements and 25 clashes. In addition, Ukrainian forces have destroyed two self-propelled artillery systems, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) called “Orlan-10,” and eight enemy ammunition depots.

