ISW: Ukrainian forces advanced near Bakhmut

Fierce fighting rages on in partially Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, as Moscow seeks to fully capture the eastern Ukrainian region.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
04/02/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers at the frontline. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook
Ukrainian forces advanced southwest of Bakhmut in partially Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russians have been attacking in eastern Ukraine seeking to fully capture the already partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Geolocated footage published on February 3 shows elements of the 85th Separate Motorized Brigade of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) engaging Ukrainian forces operating in a forested area east of Klishchiivka (southwest of Bakhmut).

Assessed control of terrain in Bakhmut as of 3 February 2024. Photo: ISW

Previously, ISW assessed this area was under Russian control, suggesting Ukrainian forces recently regained ground there.

At the same time, a Russian source claimed Russian forces advanced along an unspecified road toward Ivanivske (west of Bakhmut) and captured new heights north and northwest of Klishchiivka. The source said Ukrainian forces recaptured several positions north of Bohdanivka (northwest of Bakhmut). ISW has not seen visual confirmation of these claims.

Assessed control of terrain in Donetsk Oblast as of 3 February 2024. Photo: ISW

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Ilya Yevlash reported the Russian military is transferring reserves to the Bakhmut direction.

“One of the key goals of the enemy in the Bakhmut direction remains breaking through our line of defense and advancing toward Chasiv Yar,” Yevlash said.

A Russian source claimed elements of the Russian Cossack “Siberia” Brigade are operating near Soledar (northeast of Bakhmut).

