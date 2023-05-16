Russia makes progress in Bakhmut center, Ukraine stabilizes flanks – British intel

Ukraine has made “tactical progress” in Bakhmut and is holding Russia’s western advances, the British intelligence wrote in its daily report.

“Wagner Group forces continue to make gradual progress in clearing Ukrainian positions in the town center of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut.

However, over the last four days, Ukrainian forces have made tactical progress stabilizing the flanks of Bakhmut to their advantage.

As well as progress to the south of town, Ukrainian assaults have forced back the Russian frontline to the north-west of the town. This has likely enabled Ukrainian forces to re-establish more secure use of the key 0506 supply road.

Ukraine is holding Russia’s western advances along the line of Donets-Donbas Canal, turning the waterway into an obstacle as part of a deep defensive zone around the town of Chasiv Yar.”

Tags: Bakhmut