Ukraine’s tactical gains prompt Russian reinforcement in Bakhmut sector – UK intel

Map of the situation in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast: Russians advanced in the city itself, Ukrainians regained ground on the northern and southern flanks (blue: Ukrainian gains, red: Russian-occupied area). Map: Deepstatemap

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that Russia has likely redeployed multiple battalions to reinforce the Bakhmut sector after recent Ukrainian tactical gains, seeing Bakhmut as “the key immediate war aim which would allow them to claim some degree of success in the conflict.”

The ministry tweeted:

“In the last four days, Russia has highly likely redeployed up to several battalions to reinforce the Bakhmut sector.”

“This follows Ukrainian tactical gains on the flanks of the contested Donetsk Oblast town through mid-May and publicly aired doubts about the commitment of Wagner Group forces to continue fighting in the sector.”

“With Russia likely maintaining relatively few uncommitted combat units in Ukraine, the redeployment represents a notable commitment by the Russian command.”

“Russia’s leadership likely continue to see capturing Bakhmut as the key immediate war aim which would allow them to claim some degree of success in the conflict.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut