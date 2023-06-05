Ukrainian troops advanced north and south of Bakhmut up to 1600 meters – Deputy Defense Minister

Ukrainian troops advanced north and south of Bakhmut up to 1600 meters – Deputy Defense Minister

Map of the Bakhmut area, the settlements mentioned in the report are marked in red. Map; Deepstatemap 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops have made significant advances north and south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on 5 June.

Maliar wrote on Telegram:

Today, our troops of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping are conducting offensive operations on the eastern front.

Despite the enemy’s stiff resistance and attempts to hold their lines and positions, our units advanced in several directions:

  • Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Paraskoviivka: at least 200-1600 meters
  • Ivanivske, Klishchiivka: at least 100-700 meters.

The fighting continues, she added.

Russia’s attention on south battles intended to divert from Ukraine’s progress at Bakhmut – Ukraine MoD

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags