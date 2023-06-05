Ukrainian troops advanced north and south of Bakhmut up to 1600 meters – Deputy Defense Minister

Map of the Bakhmut area, the settlements mentioned in the report are marked in red. Map; Deepstatemap

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar says Ukrainian troops have made significant advances north and south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on 5 June.

Maliar wrote on Telegram:

Today, our troops of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping are conducting offensive operations on the eastern front.

Despite the enemy’s stiff resistance and attempts to hold their lines and positions, our units advanced in several directions: