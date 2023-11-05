General Staff: Russians try to regain positions near Bakhmut, launch offensive on Avdiivka

On 5 November, the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully thwarted Russia’s attempt to reclaim territory near the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks near Khromove, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. They continued to advance south of Bakhmut, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine frontline update.

With the air support, Russians keep trying to encircle Avdiivka near Donetsk City. The Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 attacks in that area, the update said.

The General Staff reported 82 skirmishes over the last 24 hours. Overall, Russia carried out seven missile strikes, 24 air strikes, and 64 attacks with multiple rocket launchers. Unfortunately, the Russian attacks have killed and wounded civilians.

Russian airstrikes hit almost 20 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Russian army launched futile assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy attacks.

On the Lyman axis, Russian attempts to storm the outskirts of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. Ukrainian forces thwarted four attacks in this area.

On the Maryinka axis, occupying forces conducted ineffective storming operations near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian military repelled over 20 attacks in this area.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Russians did not engage in offensive actions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continue to advance on the Melitopol axis and are engaged in counter-battery warfare on the Kherson axis.

Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s air force conducted three strikes on enemy personnel, weaponry, and military equipment concentrations and one strike on the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex.

