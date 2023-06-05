Russia’s attention on south battles intended to divert from Ukraine’s progress at Bakhmut – Ukraine MoD

Situation near Bakhmut as of 5 June 2023 according to Deepstatemap. Note that the map may not show the most recent updates of the situation as it is updated based on the confirmed OSINT data.
On 5 June, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar commented on the Russian claims about a “thwarted major Ukrainian offensive” in the south of Donetsk Oblast. She says Ukrainian forces are making progress in the Bakhmut direction while local battles are taking place in the south. By making such claims, the Russians are attempting to divert attention from the Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut, according to her.
Ukraine says it has no info on Russia’s claims about a thwarted “major Ukrainian offensive”
Clarifying the current situation, Hanna Maliar wrote that Ukraine continues the defense operation started on 24 February 2022, which comprises “everything, including counteroffensive actions.”
“Therefore, in some areas, we are moving to offensive actions. In particular, the Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities. We are advancing on a fairly broad front there. We are making progress. We occupy the dominant heights. The enemy is on the defensive, trying to hold their positions,” she wrote.
At the same time, local battles continue in the south, where the Russians are on the defensive, according to Maliar.
“Why are the Russians actively disseminating information about a counteroffensive? Because they need to divert attention from their defeat in the Bakhmut sector,” Maliar concludes.
Some Russian sources reported Ukraine’s advancement in Bakhmut’s north towards Berkhivka and south of the city. Unofficial Ukrainian sources reported fighting near Kleshchiivka south of Bakhmut.
Update:
Ukrainian troops advanced north and south of Bakhmut up to 1600 meters – Deputy Defense Minister
