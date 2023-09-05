Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: Diplomacy with Russia lies through battlefield

During a speech to the ambassadors of Austria, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that, at this point, it is impossible to stop Russian aggression by diplomatic means, and the path to diplomacy with Russia lies through the battlefield, Yevropeiska Pravda reported.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed that the ceasefire now will only give Russia a break to resume hostilities.

“Some wars are not just conflicts or territorial disputes. These are wars of aggression and genocide that cannot be stopped by simply inviting the warring parties to the negotiating table. Russia’s war against Ukraine is exactly such a case. It needs to be won on the battlefield before Russia will seriously consider any peace talks,” Dmytro Kuleba said.

Dmytro Kuleba added that “just” peace should mean the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, while “sustainable” peace should guarantee that Russia will not be able to launch a new attack on Ukraine and the rest of Europe in the future.

