Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

WSJ: Vienna has become major Russian spy hub for anti-Western operations in Europe

Over the past two years, the number of Russian state employees in Austria has increased to over 500, a significant portion of whom, according to Austrian intelligence estimates, are spies.
byOlena Mukhina
29/06/2024
2 minute read
19 Feb 2022 rally in Vienna, Austria. Source
WSJ: Vienna has become major Russian spy hub for anti-Western operations in Europe

The capital of Austria has become a major Russian spy center in Europe, where Moscow agents are planning and conducting anti-Western special operations, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing sources in Austrian intelligence.

The publication notes that over the past two years, the number of Russian state employees in Austria has increased to over 500. More than half of them are diplomats. However, according to Austrian intelligence estimates, up to half of them are spies.

European and American intelligence reports that Vienna is now a base for Russian covert operations, including funding and logistical support for assassinations, sabotage, and spy recruitment across Europe, as well as industrial espionage and influence operations.

Russian diplomats and support staff work in the Austrian capital in more than 40 properties owned by Moscow and for individuals or companies connected to the Russian state. The rooftops of these buildings are equipped with satellite listening devices.

A spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior said that intelligence agencies are aware that the country has become a target for Russian espionage. Austrian special services are trying to counter the threats within current legislation.

Representatives of the Russian special services based in Vienna are suspected of helping with the recruitment and financing of operations to track Western arms supplies from Poland to Ukraine.

The newspaper says that in Vienna, an operation to murder Russian military helicopter Mi-8 pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who handed over a Russian helicopter to Ukrainian intelligence and later stayed in Spain, was prepared.

Russia is expanding its spy network by recruiting civilians, criminals, hackers, and private detectives for attacks and surveillance of critical infrastructure and other operations across Europe.

Russia also sends large amounts of cash to neighboring countries by road transport, according to a representative of Austrian intelligence. This money then moves through Europe, often as diplomatic mail, which the police cannot inspect.

Currently, EU countries are considering a Czech proposal to ban Russian diplomats from leaving the country where they work.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts