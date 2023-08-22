Poll: Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians oppose territorial concessions to Russia

According to the poll, 90,4% of Ukrainians do not agree with recognizing the Russian-occupied territories as part of Russia. The poll was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Razumkov Center’s Sociological Service.

According to the poll, less than 5% of Ukrainians are ready to make territorial concessions to end the war. Only 13% of Ukrainians are willing to agree to a peacetime reduction of the Armed Forces, allegedly discussed with Russia during the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul in 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Only 18,2% of respondents are ready to grant the Russian language official status or abandon the decommunization policy to please the Kremlin. At the same time, 73,8% of Ukrainians want Ukraine to join NATO, even if Russia is against this.

If a referendum on Ukraine’s state independence were held today, the vast majority of Ukrainians (82%) would support Ukraine’s independence. The highest number of those supporting independence is in the country’s West (94%), 68% in the South, and 70% in the East. The number of opponents of Ukrainian independence is 3% across the country, with less than 1% in the West and about 7% in the East.

The survey was conducted face-to-face using a stratified multi-stage sample (2019 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens, according to the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center’s Sociological Service.

