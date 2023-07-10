Most Ukrainians support Ukraine’s membership in NATO and EU – poll

The Ukrainian and the NATO flags. Source: The Ministry of Affairs of Ukraine

Support for joining the NATO and European Union among Ukrainians is overwhelming, according to the latest poll conducted by the Rating Group, a Ukrainian independent, non-governmental research organization.

Most Ukrainians in Ukraine and abroad want Ukraine to join NATO and the EU and believe that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, according to the poll.

According to the survey, 83% of Ukrainians in Ukraine and 86% of those living in Europe support NATO membership. Only 6% of Ukrainians in Ukraine and 4% in Europe are against joining the Alliance.

This is roughly the same as in June 2023, when a record-high 89% of Ukrainians supported joining the Alliance, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KMIS) poll.

Although support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO is high in all regions of Ukraine, it is somewhat lower in the eastern part of the country, where 74% of respondents supported joining the Alliance, 8% were against it, and another 15% would not vote if the issue were put to a referendum.

Most Ukrainians expect the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 to guarantee Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance.

More than half of Ukrainians (56%) expect the NATO summit in Vilnius to guarantee Ukraine’s accession to NATO (29% – in the short term, 27% – in the long run), 27% of Ukrainians believe that no specific decisions will be made at the NATO summit in Vilnius, and 13% believe that Ukraine will not be promised accession to NATO, but will be promised military aid instead.

Only 3% of Ukrainians in Europe do not believe in Ukraine’s victory over Russia. In Ukraine, the number of those who do not believe that Ukraine can win the Russo-Ukrainian war is 1%.

In case a referendum on Ukraine’s membership in the EU was held, 85% of Ukrainians living in Ukraine and 83% of those living abroad would support Ukraine’s membership in the EU, according to the Rating’s poll.

The survey in Ukraine covered 2,000 adult respondents in all regions except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, as well as areas where there was no Ukrainian mobile coverage at the time of the survey. The margin of error is no more than 2.2%.

Abroad, 2,000 Ukrainians aged 31 and older were interviewed in 31 European countries, with a margin of error of no more than 3.2%.

