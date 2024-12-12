Eng
Macron, Tusk to discuss Ukraine support ahead of Poland’s EU presidency

The French President and Polish Prime Minister will discuss the support amid a “new transatlantic context,” with Trump set to assume the US presidency next month.
Yuri Zoria
12/12/2024
2 minute read
tusk macron
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with the French Presidentt Emmanuel Macron on a visit to Paris to discuss deepening defence relationships in February 2024. Credit: Marcin Obara/EPA
French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Warsaw on 12 December to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and discuss European support for Ukraine, according to RFI. The visit follows Macron’s meeting in Paris on 7 December with US president-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who will assume office on 20 January, called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to end the Russo-Ukrainian war following his Paris meeting with Zelenskyy. On 10 December, Zelenskyy expressed “deep gratitude” to Trump for his “strong determination” to end the war. Previously, Trump has repeatedly promised to swiftly end the Russo-Ukrainian war, with his team members suggesting that Ukraine may need to make territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for a ceasefire.

The Elysée Palace stated that Macron and Tusk’s discussions would address Ukraine support “in a new transatlantic context” and prepare for Poland’s EU Council presidency in the first half of 2025.

Tusk announced that Macron would brief him on the results of his Paris discussions with Trump and Zelenskyy. He described the meeting at the Elysée as “brief but important.

Tusk also maintained that peace talks to resolve Russia’s war in Ukraine could begin this winter.

