Ukrainian diplomat calls on Merz to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine’s UN envoy Melnyk urges Germany to lead efforts to end Russia’s war by transferring 30% of its aircraft, pushing EU/G7 funding, and redirecting frozen Russian funds to rebuild Ukraine.
20/04/2025
Andrii Melnyk. Photo: dpa
Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Melnyk, who was Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany in 2014-2022, has published an open letter to designated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, outlining five steps Germany could take to help end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In the op-ed published in Welt on 19 April, Melnyk proposes substantial military aid that would fundamentally change Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russian invasion. Friedrich Merz is expected to be elected Germany’s next chancellor by parliament on 6 May, following his party’s victory in the February snap election. Merz has been supporting approving the delivery of German Taurus missiles to Ukraine, in contrast to current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who fears “escalation.”

Melnyk, who is set to represent Ukraine at the United Nations in New York, emphasized that Germany has a decisive role in stopping the war and bringing about a just peace.

With Merz expected to be elected as the new Chancellor in two weeks, Melnyk proposes five concrete steps that could be implemented during the first 100 days of his chancellorship:

  • First, securing a coalition resolution to finance weapon deliveries to Ukraine amounting to at least 0.5% of Germany’s GDP (21.5 billion euros annually or 86 billion euros until 2029). Melnyk suggests this could be structured as a loan agreement.
  • Second, initiating and implementing the same 0.5% rule at the EU level (372 billion euros until 2029) and within the G7 framework (an additional 181 billion euros, excluding the US). “This mega-commitment of 550 billion euros for Ukrainian defense over the next four years would be a massive warning signal to Putin,” the diplomat writes.
  • Third, announcing and swiftly implementing the immediate delivery of 150 Taurus cruise missiles on 6 May in the Bundestag. “This election promise must be fulfilled, despite the expected resistance from the SPD (current chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, – Ed.),” Melnyk insists.

  • Fourth, making a coalition decision to transfer 30% of available German combat aircraft and helicopters from the Air Force inventory to Ukraine. According to Melnyk, this would amount to approximately 45 Eurofighters, 30 Tornados, 25 NH90 TTH helicopters, and 15 Eurocopter Tigers. The same 30% rule could be applied to other weapon systems from the Army’s inventory.
  • Finally, the diplomat calls for leadership and a concrete implementation plan for the agreements anchored in the coalition agreement, including confiscating 200 billion euros in frozen Russian state assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction, approving concrete military security guarantees, and working toward Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership.

Melnyk acknowledges that his proposals might face criticism but emphasizes his duty to offer these suggestions to Merz.

 

