Only NATO accession can assure business of investing in Ukraine – German Defense Minister 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Minister of Defence of Germany, Boris Pistorius, in Berlin in January 2023. Photo: NATO/Flickr

Minister Pistorius says that foreign business needs assurances of further peace, which will happen after the war ends and when Ukraine becomes a NATO member.

On 11 July, during the NATO summit in Lithuania, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that although Ukraine’s future membership in NATO is undisputable, an inflow of investments to Ukraine would only be facilitated after its accession to the Alliance, European Pravda reports.

During a discussion at an expert forum of the NATO Summit, Boris Pistorius emphasized Germany’s support for Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

“The future of Ukraine is in NATO – this is a point on which everyone agrees and about which there is no doubt,” asserted the German minister.

While the question of Ukraine’s accession to NATO is no longer a matter of debate within the Alliance, Pistorius noted that the political decision on Ukraine’s pathway towards accession would involve several preconditions, which are currently being discussed at the leaders’ level.

“I am personally convinced that this path for Ukraine may be quicker than for others, but it will nonetheless be a specific path,” Pistorius added.

The German Minister also underscored that businesses would refrain from investing in Ukraine until it becomes a member of the Alliance and until the war has ended.

“There will be no investment during any ceasefire – it will only occur when business is assured of ongoing peace. The prerequisites for investment are certainty regarding the borders, a strong Ukraine not only militarily but in other aspects as well, and Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance. This will come to pass,” he stated.

Alongside the current decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, France will supply Ukraine with long-range missiles. According to Macron, Ukraine will receive SCALP long-range missiles, also known as Storm Shadow, enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces during a counteroffensive. Additionally, Germany will provide a EUR 600 million military aid package to Ukraine.

The final decision of the NATO Allies regarding Ukraine is yet to be known, but Spiegel has published a draft of the summit’s final declaration. The current version of the draft reaffirms that Ukraine’s future is in NATO, a commitment made at the Bucharest Summit in 2008. However, no specific timeline for accession is provided.

It’s made explicit that Ukraine cannot be invited to join until the existing members of the Alliance agree that the conditions have been met.

“We are ready to extend an invitation to Ukraine if all Allies agree that the conditions have been met,” is the final sentence of the decisive paragraph, according to the newspaper.

This phrasing was harshly criticized by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who described NATO’s indecisiveness as “unprecedented and absurd.”

Tags: NATO