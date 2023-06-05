Ukraine says it has no info on Russia’s claims about a thwarted “major Ukrainian offensive”

So far, the Deepstatemap doesn't show any significant changes to the frontline.

On 5 June, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it had thwarted a “major Ukrainian offensive” in the south of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast a day before, while Russia’s mercenary leader Prigozhin said Russian forces had lost ground around Bakhmut further north, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Russian claims, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told Reuters: “We do not have such information, and we do not comment on any kind of fake.”

At the same time, the Telegram channel of Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi published a video showing the Ukrainian actions in the Bakhmut sector, adding that “The defense forces are working. We continue moving forward”:

“The tanks of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade obliterated a tree-line with the Russians while storming enemy positions in the Bakhmut direction.” 📹https://t.co/TjC0RZ9F3S pic.twitter.com/DnHlGtSWGV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 5, 2023

Multiple Russian military-linked sources claimed a number of Ukrainian attacks and assaults at various sections of the frontline in the oblasts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Army’s Center for Strategic Communications warned that Russian Telegram channels and social media would “intensify the spread of false information” about the Ukrainian and Russian combat activities:

“Russian propagandists will spread false information about the counter-offensive, its directions, and the losses of the Ukrainian army,” the message reads.

Read also:

The Facebook account of Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar published a video titled “Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start” The start of the highly-anticipated counter-offensive is implied.

📹https://t.co/Er6cRNTtRw pic.twitter.com/gtYIUXG1e0 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 4, 2023

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: counteroffensive