On the evening of 12 June, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian troops recaptured 90 square kilometers of the territory, liberating seven settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts over the past week.
Maliar wrote on Telegram:
Over the past week, in the course of the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Tavria operational areas:
- the advance of the offensive group amounted to 6.5 km
- the area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 square kilometers
- 7 settlements were liberated: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne.
Previously, the Defense Ministry and the General Staff confirmed the liberation of four of these settlements: Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, and Novodarivka.
Read also:
- Zaporizhzhia’s Novodarivka village liberated – Territorial Defense Forces
- Ukrainian marines liberate Storozheve village in Donetsk Oblast
- Ukrainian forces advance on southern front and near Bakhmut, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister says
- Ukrainian army liberates Blahodatne in southwestern Donetsk Oblast – 68th Jaeger Brigade
Tags: counteroffensive