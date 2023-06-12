On the evening of 12 June, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian troops recaptured 90 square kilometers of the territory, liberating seven settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts over the past week.

Maliar wrote on Telegram:

Over the past week, in the course of the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Tavria operational areas: the advance of the offensive group amounted to 6.5 km

the area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 square kilometers

7 settlements were liberated: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne.

Previously, the Defense Ministry and the General Staff confirmed the liberation of four of these settlements: Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, and Novodarivka.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: counteroffensive